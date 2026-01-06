Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Back to Balance: A real food reset after the holidays

Build-a-Bowl for a Gut Reset After the Holidays
After the holidays many people feel like they need a food reset -- and we have just the recipe for you!
Build-a-Bowl for a Gut Reset After the Holidays
Posted

After the holidays many people feel like they need a food reset -- and we have just the recipe for you!

Emilie Davis, Whole Essentials Nutrition, says after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, digestion and metabolism are often out of sync.

She suggests a reset because it supports the microbiome and doesn't stress the body further like a typical "diet" can.

Emilie is offering a free recipe on her website, just click here for the Gut-Reset Veggie & Protein Bowl.

This meal is exactly what "reset" means, it's real, filling and simple.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE