Back to Balance: A real food reset after the holidays

After the holidays many people feel like they need a food reset -- and we have just the recipe for you!

Emilie Davis, Whole Essentials Nutrition, says after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, digestion and metabolism are often out of sync.

She suggests a reset because it supports the microbiome and doesn't stress the body further like a typical "diet" can.

Emilie is offering a free recipe on her website, just click here for the Gut-Reset Veggie & Protein Bowl.

This meal is exactly what "reset" means, it's real, filling and simple.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.