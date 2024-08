It's back to school season and it is a common source of anxiety for children. The new environment, new teachers, making friends, and more add on to the stress.

Kelly Houseman MS, LPC, NCC says that by encouraging open discussions about fears and concerns, and establishing a consistent daily routine to provide stability can help ease childrens minds.

For more assistance and guidance visit Kelly at her website:

www.KellyHousemanCounseling.com