Back To School: Prioritizing Student Mental Health with MountainStar Children’s Services

OREM, Utah – Before summer bids farewell for good and we welcome all things fall, most students across Utah will go back to school.

But, it’s important to remember that returning to class can be a trigger for children’s mental health.

According to the CDC, up to 20 percent of Utah children experience a mental health disorder each year. That statistic reveals around 90,000 children in our state face significant mental, emotional, or behavioral challenges annually.

Dr. Aziz Farhat, the Pediatrics Medical Director for MountainStar Children’s Services, joined FOX13’s The PLACE Tuesday to bring awareness to parents and empower them and their children as they prepare to get back to class.

Dr. Farhat says common pediatric mental health challenges include anxiety about returning to school, stress from academic and social pressures, and in some cases, depression.

“Children might feel overwhelmed by changes in routine, the need to meet new friends, and the expectations placed on them,” Dr. Farhat explained. “Social media can amplify these stresses by creating unrealistic expectations and increasing feelings of inadequacy or exclusion.”

Recognizing Mental Health Concerns in Children

When asked how parents can recognize potential mental health concerns in their kids, Dr. Farhat says they should watch for changes in behavior such as irritability, withdrawal from activities they used to enjoy, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, and declines in academic performance.

“Physical complaints like headaches or stomachaches without a clear medical cause can also be signs of mental health struggles,” Dr. Farhat added. “Pay attention to how your child engages with social media, because excessive use or negative interactions can be red flags.”

While it may be difficult to determine if troubling behavior in children is a problem that should be addressed with a healthcare professional, there are signs and symptoms that, if interfering with the child’s daily life at home or school, could mean a professional may help.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), younger children may benefit from an evaluation and treatment if they:

· Have frequent tantrums or are intensely irritable much of the time

· Often seem fearful or worried

· Are in constant motion and cannot sit quietly (except when they are watching videos or playing video games)

· Sleep too much or too little, have frequent nightmares, or seem sleepy during the day

· Are not interested in playing with other children or have difficulty making friends

· Struggle academically or have experienced a recent decline in grades

· Repeat actions or check things many times (for example, repeatedly checking that a door is locked) out of fear that something bad may happen

Further, older children and adolescents may benefit from an evaluation if they:

· Have lost interest in things that they used to enjoy

· Have low energy

· Sleep too much or too little, or seem sleepy throughout the day

· Have periods of highly elevated energy and activity and require much less sleep than usual

· Spend more and more time alone, and avoid social activities with friends or family

· Diet or exercise excessively, or fear gaining weight

· Engage in self-harm behaviors (such as cutting or burning their skin)

· Smoke, drink alcohol, or use drugs

· Engage in risky or destructive behavior alone or with friends

· Have thoughts of suicide

· Say that they think someone is trying to control their mind or that they hear things that other people cannot hear

Back-To-School Guide: Supporting Students’ Mental Health

In order to support their child's mental health during the school year, parents should be sure to maintain open communication with their child.

“Open communication is crucial,” Dr. Farhat said. “Encourage your child to talk about their day and their feelings.”

Dr. Farhat says parents should also establish a consistent routine to provide a sense of stability to a child, ensure their children have a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep. He also advises that screen time be limited, especially before bed, to improve mental well-being.

“If parents are concerned, they should talk to their child's pediatrician or a mental health professional. They can help determine if there’s a need for professional intervention and provide guidance on the next steps. Early intervention is key to addressing mental health isssues effectively,” Dr. Farhat said. “I believe it’s always good to have someone to talk to – even if something’s not necessarily wrong.”

Additional tips for parents include:

· Prioritize communication

· Monitor your own mental health

· Model healthy coping mechanisms

· Stay connected with teachers & staff

· Encourage your child to pursue offline activities

· Foster a healthy relationship with social media

MountainStar Children’s Pediatric Care in Orem & Ogden

MountainStar Healthcare has two major hospital hubs for pediatrics – one at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem and the other at Ogden Regional Medical Center. MountainStar Children’s Services offers pediatric specialties, pediatric surgery, pediatric inpatient units and child-friendly emergency care.

MountainStar Healthcare’s pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, operating room technicians and pediatric-certified nurses are all committed to children’s care. The high-quality service for pediatric surgery alone includes: · Craniofacial surgical programs at Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital · Close monitoring and specialized care in our pediatric intensive care unit

· Expert pediatric surgeons in specialty areas including ENT, emergency care, general surgery, orthopedics and plastic surgery

· Options for sedation as pediatric-trained radiologists conduct imaging tests at Ogden Regional Medical Center and Timpanogos Regional Hospital

· Pediatric-trained anesthesiologists

· The ability for parents to remain with their child before and right after surgery

Timpanogos Regional Hospital

750 W 800 N

Orem, UT 84057

Ogden Regional Medical Center

5475 S 500 East

Ogden, UT 84405

Resources

If parents want to learn more about mental health and physical health services for kids and MountainStar Healthcare, visit MountainStarChildrens.com, or call (801)715-4152.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline — 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a confidential, free, 24/7, 365-day-a-year information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

StopBullying.gov — parents, school staff, and other adults in the community can help kids prevent bullying by talking about it, building a safe school environment, and creating a community-wide bullying prevention strategy.

If you, your child, or someone you know If you, your child, or someone you know needs immediate help, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.