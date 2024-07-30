Back-to-School shopping at The Shops at South Town

The Shops at South Town have fun back-to-school events coming up, including the Back-to-school Bash and Locker Giveaway on August 3, 2024.

It takes place with a live broadcast from radio station KODJ from noon to 2pm, and then the locker giveaway takes place right when the broadcast ends.

There will also be a fashion show at noon with the latest trends for students and teachers this season.

There will also be an opportunity for shoppers and guests to win prizes throughout the event.

The Shops at South Town are your one-stop-shop for all things back-to-school this August. From shoes to backpacks to the latest clothing trends, the options are endless.

And, after you shop-til-you-drop, stop by the food court or Slackwater for a lunch break!

There are also other fun events at The Shops at South Town, including Kids Club, a monthly community favorite. It's at the Fountain Court every Thursday through October. On August 15, 2024, the theme is "Under the Sea Adventures".

Plus on Labor Day weekend, they are hosting the Crossroads Collectible Card Show hosted by Platinum Toys.

You can find more information at shopsatsouthtown.com.