Back-to-School shopping is easy at preloved.

Josef and Satu Kujanpää have brought the Finnish way of thrifting to the United States, and Utah.

They are the owners of preloved, a thrift store that offers a platform for individuals to sell their gently-used items at their own chosen prices.

You can find everything from baby and children's clothing to adult clothing and accessories too.

Satu says back-to-school is a great time to clean out your closet and start fresh.

And, it's also the perfect place to go back-to-school shopping, because you'll find higih-quality clothing in a short amount of time.

Inventory changes every Saturday and their categories make it easy to find what you need (and what you didn't know you needed).

There are six preloved locations in Utah for you to shop: Spanish Fork, Provo, Sandy, Eagle Mountain, Riverton oand Layton.

Find more information at preloved.love.