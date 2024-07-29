Hundreds of children in our community are experiencing homelessness – living in the family shelter with just the bare necessities.

These kids go to school just like others. But back-to-school shopping is not something that every family can do.

With more than 170 school-aged children currently living at the Road Home family shelter, the needs have never been greater.

For the past twenty years, the Road Home Apple Tree program has collected donations to provide a brand-new outfit, shoes that fit just right, and a backpack—to start the school year off right.

Karissa Guthrie, Community Relations Coordinator for the Road Home, joined us to encourage people to help them send kids back to school with confidence.

You can donate through the end of July, 2024, and it's as easy as the click of a button.

They accept cash donations via Venmo and they'll do the shopping for you. Just search @roadhomeappletree on Venmo.

Or, use their Amazon Wish List to purchase specific items selected for individual kids so they are the right fit.

Karissa says 100 percent of all proceeds are donated to the kids.

You can get more information at theroadhomeappletree.com.