Back-to-School shopping with preloved

This is the Finnish way of thrifting
preloved uses the Finnish way of thrifting.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 15:34:32-04

Josef and Satu Kujanpää have brought the Finnish way of thrifting to the United States, and Utah.

They are the owners of preloved. Satu says, "As a new mom, I fell in love with clean, friendly thrift stores in Finland because they made raising our family som uch easier financially and I was able to find quality brands and beautiful pieces I was obsessed with for a fraction of the retail price."

preloved offers a platform for individuals to sell their gently-used items at their own chosen prices.

You can find everything from baby and children's clothing to adult clothing and accessories too.

Find more information at preloved.love.

