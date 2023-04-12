"Back to the Future" is coming to FanX Salt Lake!

It will be "Back to the Future" at the FanX in Salt Lake City in September.

The main characters of the popular movie are coming to the convention including Michael J. Fox (Mary McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Emmett Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) and Thomas Wilson (Biff).

FanX will be on September 21-23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

In addition to "Back to the Future", Fox has starred in some of the most popular TV shows and movies of the 80s and 90s including Family Ties, Spin City, The American President, and Teen Wolf.

Lloyd is not only known as the scientist in "Back to the Future", he's also had memorable roles in Taxi, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Clue, The Addams Family and more.

Thompson was Marty McFly's mother in "Back to the Future" and has also in roles in Caroline in the City, Howard the Duck, Some Kind of Wonderful and The Beverly Hillbillies.

Biff Tannen in "Back to the Future" was played by Thomas Wilson. He has also voiced a number of characters in Gargoyles, SpongeBob SquarePants as well as video games and is also a stand-up comedian.

Before the "Back to the Future" announcement, FanX has already announced other fan favorite celebrity guests including Matthew Lillard, Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Jamie Kennedy , Tom Welling , Michael Rosenbaum, Kristen Kruek , Quinton Aaron , Steve Downes , Jen Taylor , Amy Chu , Holly Marie Combs , Shannen Doherty , Rose McGowan and Clayton Crain .

And stay tuned, there will be more announcements before September. To stay up to date, visit fanxsaltlake.com and follow FanX social media.