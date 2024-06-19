Bacon and Caramelized Banana Splits recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Bacon and Caramelized Banana Splits

Ingredients

12 oz. raw bacon, chopped

6 tbsp. reserved bacon fat

½ c. brown sugar

2/3 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 bananas, halved lengthwise.

4-6 tbsp. sugar

Your favorite ice cream

Maraschino cherries and toasted nuts for serving

Directions

1. Add the bacon to a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook it until it is crispy. Remove the bacon, reserving the bacon fat in the pan no more than 6 tbsp. Less is okay. Add in the brown sugar, heavy cream and vanilla. Bring to a simmer than lower the heat and cook a few minutes until thickened a bit. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle the sugar over both sides of the bananas. Add the bananas to the pan flat side down and cook 3-4 minutes or until it begins to brown. Carefully flip them and cook a few more minutes.

3. Build the splits by adding two bananas to a boat or bowl. Add a couple scoops of your favorite ice cream and then drizzle on some of the caramel, followed by some crispy bacon bits. Garnish with maraschino cherries and or toasted nuts and sprinkles. Enjoy!

