Bacon Cheeseburger Crunchy Wrap by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Bacon Cheeseburger Crunchy Wrap.

For the Wrap:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic

34 c. bread crumbs

1 egg

1 small onion, sliced

8 slices bacon

9 slices American cheese

2 (10 in.) flour tortillas

4 crispy tostada shells

Lettuce & tomato

For the sauce:

1/4 c. mayo

1/4 c. BBQ sauce

Directions

1. In a mixing bowl, mix the salt, pepper, egg, garlic and bread crumbs. Once combined, add the ground beef and mix just to combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and then make the portions into patties. Set aside.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until the slices are crispy. Remove them from the pan, leaving the bacon fat and then add the onion. Cook 5-10 minutes or until the onions begin to caramelize. Remove the onion and then add the burger patties. Cook the burgers 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the burgers from the pan. Clean the pan.

3. Combine the mayo and bbq sauce to make the sauce. Build the wraps by adding a dollop of sauce to the center of the tortillas. Add a burger patty followed by 2 slices of bacon and then 2 slices of cheese. Add some caramelized onion and then tomato and lettuce if you'd like. Top all of this with a tostada shell for the crunch.

4. Heat the pan over medium heat. Fold the tortilla edges up over the top of the wraps to form something similar to a hexagon. Place the wrap seam side down in the pan and cook 3 minutes. Flip and cook another 2 minutes. Cut in half and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.