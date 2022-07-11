Watch Now
Bacon Cheeseburger Crunchy Wrap by Smith's Chef Jeff

Bacon Cheeseburger Crunchy Wrap
Chef Jeff from Smith's makes his own version of this favorite from a fast food joint.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 16:01:59-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Bacon Cheeseburger Crunchy Wrap.

For the Wrap:
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper
1 Tbsp. garlic
34 c. bread crumbs
1 egg
1 small onion, sliced
8 slices bacon
9 slices American cheese
2 (10 in.) flour tortillas
4 crispy tostada shells
Lettuce & tomato

For the sauce:
1/4 c. mayo
1/4 c. BBQ sauce

Directions
1. In a mixing bowl, mix the salt, pepper, egg, garlic and bread crumbs. Once combined, add the ground beef and mix just to combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and then make the portions into patties. Set aside.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until the slices are crispy. Remove them from the pan, leaving the bacon fat and then add the onion. Cook 5-10 minutes or until the onions begin to caramelize. Remove the onion and then add the burger patties. Cook the burgers 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the burgers from the pan. Clean the pan.

3. Combine the mayo and bbq sauce to make the sauce. Build the wraps by adding a dollop of sauce to the center of the tortillas. Add a burger patty followed by 2 slices of bacon and then 2 slices of cheese. Add some caramelized onion and then tomato and lettuce if you'd like. Top all of this with a tostada shell for the crunch.

4. Heat the pan over medium heat. Fold the tortilla edges up over the top of the wraps to form something similar to a hexagon. Place the wrap seam side down in the pan and cook 3 minutes. Flip and cook another 2 minutes. Cut in half and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
