Bad teeth? Find out if Zygomatic Implants are right for you

Dr. Dennis Blume of Stubbs Dental in Lehi shared with us the difference between their All-on-4 method and Zygomatic Implants.

The All-on-4 method only requires four implants to secure your denture and they can typically be done the same day as your teeth are pulled.

Zygomatic Implants are an alternative for people who can't have regular implants because they don't have enough bone for the implants to attach to. The Zygomatic Implants attach higher up to your Zygomatic or cheek bone to hold them in place.

Stubbs Dental offers a complimentary consultation and scan to find out if Zygo implants are right for you.

For more information visit stubbsdental.com.

