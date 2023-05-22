Bake a calzone to golden perfection and enjoy it hot out of your oven

Watch Now
Papa Murphy's Calzones
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:03:33-04

You can now enjoy a Papa Murphy's calzone, baked to golden perfection, hot out of your oven.

Each calzone is hand-braided and filled with the freshest ingredients tucked into their scratch-made dough.

Choose from Garlic Chicken, Pepperoni and Mozzarella, or Create Your Own by selecting up to 4 additional toppings to fill their calzone. Marinara Dipping Sauce is provided on the side.

These single serving calzones can be cooked in a toater oven or air fryer for quick and easy lunch or dinner.

Just like Papa Murphy's salads, the Pepperoni and Chicken Garlic Calzones are premade in house and ready to grab and go. Pick up a salad to complete your meal.

Order easily online at papamurphys.com or through the Papa Murphy's app.

