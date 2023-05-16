Ballet West Academy offers classes for everyone from ages three to adult

Ballet West Academy offers classes for everyone ages three to adult. Their mission is to share this art form with everyone!

Curriculum for all aspects of dance (classical ballet technique, pointe work, men's work, pas-de-deux, contemporary, flamenco, and character) is based on science and developmental maturity, matching what children are physically capable of doing at different stages of life.

Ballet West Academy is committed to developing the entire child in a nurturing environment to think independently, have self-worth, be confident, make good decisions, and learn discipline to complete what they started.

Students are given opportunities to perform on stage, with three showcases per year, in addition to the opportunity to audition for performance roles in the main Company's full-length productions.

This year, academy students auditioned for roles in Ballet West's Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker, and Snow White.

Next year, there will be the opportunity for academy students to perform with Ballet West's Swan Lake and Beauty and the Beast.

Save the date for Nutcracker auditions on September 16, 2023 at the Jessie Eccles Quinney Ballet Centre, which is also open to the general dance public for ages 8 to 18.

Summer Camps start in June at all locations (registration open now) for students ages 3 to 14. Registration is open now with no dance experience necessary, which is quite rare in this art form. They are week-long programs focused on storytelling and movement with fun themes like Fairy Forest, Superhero Academy, Cowboys and Aliens, and Sleeping Beauty Build-A-Ballet.

Adult Ballet is for everyone, year round. For those who have never tried ballet before, they offer a ballet starter series, in addition to adult beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes, going through the summer.

Classes begin at age three and are available at four campuses in these locations: Salt Lake City, Utah County and Park City.

To register now, visit academy.balletwest.org.

