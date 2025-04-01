Ballet West announces its 2025-2026 season with seven productions, including five Utah premieres and one world premiere!

We talked with Artistic Director Adam Sklute who says the new season will have something for everything with productions like Romeo and Juliet, Peter Pan and West Side Story Suite.

Here's the full list:

October 24 – November 1, 2025: One of Shakespeare's most heartrending tales, Romeo & Juliet paired with Sergei Prokofiev's iconic score.

November 7 – 15, 2025: A Midsummer Night's Dream, brought to life by Mendelssohn's enchanting score and paired with Stravinsky's stirring Les Noces celebrates bold artistry and female empowerment for two acclaimed productions.

December 5 – 27, 2025: The Nutcracker, first staged in 1944 by founder Willam Christensen, is a signature masterpiece. In honor of its 80th anniversary in 2024, Christensen's The Nutcracker was named a Living Historic Landmark by Utah, the first such designation for a ballet in U.S. history.

February 13 – 21, 2026: Peter Pan, featuring breathtaking aerial choreography, Elgar's sweeping score, mesmerizing mermaids, and thrilling sword fights is a magical adventure packed with pixie dust.

March 27 – 28, 2026: World Premiere of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is this season's Family Classics Series, the first new creation in 12 years.

April 10 – 18, 2026: Four Utah premieres, including the electrifying West Side Story Suite, heartwarming Carousel a Ballet, and the stunning Antique Epigraphs and After the Rain.

May 13 – 16, 2026: Featuring the best of Utah contemporary dance companies in Choreographic Festival: Spotlight Utah! with Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Repertory Dance Theatre, and SALT Contemporary Dance.

Last year more than 119,000 patrons were in the audience for Ballet West, marking the highest attendance to date with The Nutcracker production achieving the highest grossing run every recorded!

Season subscriptions are now available. Six-performance packages start at $210.

Individual tickets go on sale September 2, 2025.

Visit balletwest.org for more information.

