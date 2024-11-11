Ballet West is home to America's first Nutcracker, which all started when founder, William Christensen, choreographed the first full-length version of The Nutcracker in the United States in 1944.

In 2024, Ballet West is celebrating 80 years of The Nutcracker, which has become officially known as a Living Historic Landmark by the state of Utah, the first such designation of its kind in the country.

Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute says they the only company that presents this version in the United States.

It has gone through four different versions of sets and costumes since its origination, with the most recent updates in 2017 to honor the 75h anniversary of the ballet.

Ballet West will perform The Nutcracker in Ogden November 29 – December 1, 2024 and at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City from December 6 – 28, 2024.Tickets start at just $36. Visit balletwest.org for ticket information.

Visitors can also bring a part of history home with Ballet West's exclusive America's First Nutcracker merchandise at nutcrackerstore.com.

