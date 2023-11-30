Ballet West just performed "The Nutcracker" in D.C. and now you can see them in S.L.C.

Ballet West has just returned from performing "The Nutcracker" at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

They are one of only 15 companies to receive the invitation since 1973, and this is Ballet West's four invitation to the Nation's Capitol.

Artistic Director Adam Sklute says now Ballet West will be on the Capitol Theatre stage in Salt Lake City from December 8 - 27, 2023, so Utahns can enjoy the beloved holiday ballet.

Sklute describes "The Nutcracker"as "exciting, fun-filled, and a great introduction to people who have never seen ballet, but really substantial and fulfilling for people who know and love ballet."

