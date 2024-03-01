Ballet West's 2024-25 season has just been announced

Following the celebration of Ballet West's 60th anniversary with record-breaking numbers for Dracula, The Nutcracker, and Swan Lake, the 2024-25 season will be just as exciting.

Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute joined us in studio with the lineup.

The season opens with the Utah premiere of Jekyll & Hyde from October 25 to November 2, 2024. This ballet is based on the 19th century book by Robert Louis Stevenson. Sklute says this is an intense, edgy, adult psychological thriller.

Directly following is Pictures at an Exhibition, a trio of ballets running November 8 to 16, 2024.

The Nutcracker returns December 6 to 28, 2024, celebrating 80 years of America's first Nutcracker. Prior to the traditional Salt Lake City run of performances, Ballet West will take The Nutcracker to Ogden November 29 and 30, 2024.

Cinderella is the first ballet of 2025. This production is full of comedy, romance and magic and runs from February 7 to the 15, 2025.

In April, the company presents The Rite of Spring, an evening of music by Stravinsky. This runs from April 4 to the 12, 2025.

In addition to the main stage season, the popular Family Classics Series returns with Aladdin, on March 28 and 29, 2025 with a Spanish-only narration March 29 in the evening.

The program debut of Works from Within arrives May 14 through 17, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Theatre with an exclusive showcase of world premieres with Ballet West dancers as both choreographers and performers, unveiling innovation in never-before-seen creations by Ballet West Artists for Ballet West Artists.

Season subscriptions are still available. Five-show packages start at $156. Contact Ballet West at 801-869-6900 or visit balletwest.org. Individual tickets go on sale September 3, 2024, starting at just $30.