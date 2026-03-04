Ballet West's 2026-27 season include crowd favorites and something for every audience

The 2026-27 Season for Ballet West is a special one because it marks 20 years of Artistic Director Adam Sklute's leadership.

Adam joined us in studio and said the season is a true reflection of everything they've built over the years. "We honor tradition, push creative boundaries, and deliver productions of the highest caliber," he continues.

The season opens with the return of Dracula, Ballet West's third revival featuring 50-plus dancers and explosive theatrical effects.

It's also one of the most technically demanding productions in classical ballet.

Don Quixote last graced the Capitol Theatre stage in 2011 — and it's finally back.

Anna Marie Holmes' vibrant staging features Spanish flair, brilliant classical technique, and a showstopping all-male flamenco scene performed to nothing but stomping feet and clapping hands.

Ballet West's iconic Nutcracker, first staged in 1944 by founder Willam Christensen and now a designated Utah Living Historic Landmark — returns for the holidays.

The Fall Program showcases three contemporary works: Elis (a playful Bossa Nova-infused piece), the Utah Premiere of Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven, and Rooster, set to a fusion of Rolling Stones classics.

The season closes with the Spring Repertory, including Balanchine's technically exacting Symphony in C, the visceral Carmina Burana (featuring a full chorus suspended above the stage), and Works from Within II, Ballet West's celebrated choreographic program showcasing original works by the company's own artists.

Tickets are on sale now and season subscriptions start at just $218 with up to 40 percent off tickets, free exchange, priority seating and early Nutcracker access.

Visit BalletWest.org or call 801-869-6920 to get yours today.