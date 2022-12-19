Bambara shows us their new fall menu

Newly appointed Executive Chef Patrick LeBeau is sharing details on his new fall menu at Bambara.

Honey from Hollow Tree Honey is used in a variety of dishes including the Carrot and Ginger Soup, the Pumpkin Seed Granola, Charcuterie board, desserts, etc.

Chef Patrick came on The PLACE and showed us how he makes his Carrot and Ginger Soup.

Carrot Ginger Soup

4 cups carrots peeled and sliced

¼ cup ginger, peeled and sliced

1 head garlic, sliced

2 shallots, sliced

¼ cup sauvignon blanc

1T honey

6 cups water

salt, to taste

1. in a heavy bottom pot heat olive oil over medium heat

2. add carrots and sweat for 5 minutes, getting some slight browning

3. add ginger, garlic and shallot, sweat another 5 minutes

4. deglaze with white wine and honey and reduce until dry

5. add water and salt and simmer over medium heat until carrots are tender

6. once carrots are tender blend soup and adjust seasoning with salt

7. garnish with granola and cilantro yogurt, if desired

Pumpkin Seed Granola

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups pumpkin seeds

¾ cup honey

2T grapeseed or neutral oil

1t cinnamon

½ t chili powder

salt, to taste

1. combine all ingredients in bowl and mix evenly

2. spread into thin layer on baking sheet lined with parchment paper

3. bake at 350 for 12 minutes

4. stir and bake another 10-12 minutes until golden brown

5. cool and store for later use

The honey used is from local honey company, Hollow Tree Honey.

Hotel Monaco also have a new hotel package called the “Bee Suite Package” which includes an overnight stay in a King Suite with a bottle of bubbly, a charcuterie board (with the honey), a $100 credit to Bambara, a Hollow Tree Honey gift pack with three varieties of honey, and late 2pm checkout.