Bambara's chef rotates the menu each season to incorporate seasonal, local ingredients

Barbara's Executive Chef Patrick LeBeau recently launched his new fall menu, which guests can experience now.

Chef Patrick joined us with one of the recipes, which is says is the perfect cozy dish for this time of year. The Braised Lions Man Mushrooms are locally-sourced too.

He strives to use what's in season and local to the region including local game. And, he rotates the menu each season to incorporate seasonal ingredients.

Bambara has also recently opened up their Chef's Tables, which can be booked on OpenTable.

These seats allow unique access to Chef and his team during the service and provides insight on upcoming dishes, Chef's favorites, and other experiential items not available at other tables.

Lions Mane Mushrooms

2 clusters mushrooms

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

¼ cup white wine

3T canola or blended oil

2T parsley, chopped

1T chives, sliced

Polenta

3 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup dry polenta or coarse cornmeal

2T butter

1 cup roasted red peppers

salt to taste

You can learn more at bambara-slc.com.