Bang Bang Chicken Skillet recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:

2 lbs. boneless thighs, cubed

1 tsp. onion powder

2 Tbsp. Sriracha

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

3 Tbsp. flour

3 Tbsp. oil

For the Bang Bang Sauce:

1 c. mayo

1/4 c. sweet chili sauce

2 Tbsp. Sriracha

2 tsp. rice vinegar

Chopped green onion & toasted sesame seeds for garnish

For the Rice:

1 c. jasmine rice, uncooked

2 Tbsp. sweet chili sauce

2 tsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 c. chicken broth

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Combine the chicken, onion powder, sriracha, soy, garlic, and flour to a bowl. Mix to combine. Add the oil to a cast iron or other oven safe skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add ½ of the chicken and don't move it for 3-4 minutes before flipping and cooking another minute or two. Remove it and add the remaining chicken and cook it similarly.

2. Remove all of the chicken and add the rice, sweet chili sauce, vinegar, soy, and garlic. Mix and cook for 3-4 minutes to toast the rice, stirring often. Add in the broth and bring to a boil. Add in the chicken, remove the pan, cover it with foil or a lid, and place in the oven to bake 22-25 minutes or until the rice is tender.

3. As the rice and chicken cook, make the sauce by mixing all of its ingredients in a bowl. Put the sauce in a squeezy bottle if you have one.

4. Once everything is done, serve the chicken and rice garnished with green onion, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of the bang bang sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.