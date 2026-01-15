Banh Mi Rice Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Pork:

1 lb. pork tenderloin, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. minced ginger

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. olive oil

For the Pickled Veggies:

1 jalapeno, minced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 c. shredded carrots

1 c. cucumber, diced

1/2 c. water

3/4 c. rice vinegar

1/4 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

For the Spicy Mayo:

1/2 c. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Sriracha

1 tsp. soy sauce

To Serve:

4 servings cooked rice

Shredded cabbage as needed

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

1. Make the pickled veggies by whisking the water, salt, vinegar, and sugar in a bowl until dissolved. Add in the veggies. Make sure they are submerged. Cover with plastic and put in the fridge at least 1 hour.

2. Add the pork to a zip bag or bowl. Add in all of its ingredients and mix to combine. Cover and place in the fridge for 30-60 minutes.

3. Make the spicy mayo and place in the fridge until ready to use.

4. Add some oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot add the pork in a single layer. Cook for 2 minutes per side. Cook in batches if necessary. Remove them from the pan. Cook any extra marinade juices for a few minutes.

5. Serve the pork on a pile of rice, along with some pickled veggies, cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge, and some spicy mayo. Drizzle on some of the sauce in the pan. Enjoy!

