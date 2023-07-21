"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" open in theaters today -- which will you see?

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with reviews for the two big movies in theaters this weekend, plus one you can stream at home.

Streaming VOD is the sci-fi thriller "End Times". After a deadly pandemic, an aging mercenary and a pampered housewife are left to survive in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. The objective is to survive among the living and zombies that have returned from the dead. Tony says, "End Times is not your typical zombie film. It actually is a well written and touching movie with the right dose of humor, horror and drama. Add this one to your list of films to watch." "End Times" is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

In selected theaters is the historical drama "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Tony says, "Oppenheimer" is a powerful film boasting a terrific cast and great cinematography. That being said, with a runtime of 3 hours the story drifts off into long drawn out subplots and ultimately stalls out. So what we're left with is a complex and intriguing story the audience has to work hard for." "Oppenheimer" is rated R and Tony gives it a "B".

Also in theaters Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in "Barbie". In the "Barbie" world Barbie suffers from an existential crisis and makes her way to the real world to find herself. Tony says, "Barbie is a fun and exuberant film with plenty of laughs. The film also offers up a very unique and pointed view of the cracks in society, sexuality, finding your place in all the madness and other real world problems". "Barbie" is rated PG-13 and Tony gives it an "A".

