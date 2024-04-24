Barbie, Arbor Day, bird watching and movies in the park in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Barbies, get ready! The Barbie Truck Dream House Living Tour is rolling into Utah on Saturday! The tour is going around the country to celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary of her very first house. In addition to the tour, there will be Barbie swag for sale. Check it out at Fashion Place Mall near Red Rock. Click here for more information.

A three day "Bird Fest" is going on starting tomorrow through Saturday in Southern Utah. You can go on bird excursions to see owls, tortoises, condors and reptiles too. This is happening in the Greater Zion area. Click here for more information.

Dutch Kings Day is celebrated all over the world, with the biggest celebration in Amsterdam, where visitors wear orange for King Willem-Alexander's birthday. You can get into the spirit at Millcreek Commons on Saturday. There will be music, food, kids' games and a bike parade. Click here for more information.

The city of North Salt Lake is celebrating Arbor Day on Saturday by asking for volunteers to plant trees in a new dog park just north of near Legacy Park. Click here for more information.

There's also an Arbor Day celebration and movie in the park in Santa Clara. Bring a blanket or a chair and head to Canyon View Park on Saturday evening. There will also be games, crafts and food. Click here for more information.

West Jordan is celebrating local artisans with an "Art in the Park" event on Saturday. There will be chalk art, local vendors selling artwork, and community fun. This all takes place at Veterans Memorial Park. Click here for more information.

Washington City is kicking off its festival season with Cotton Days through next Monday. There will be breakfast, a 5k face, a parade, concert, dancing and a movie in the park just to name a few of the planned activities. Click here for more information.

The Orem Library is celebrating Dia del Nino on Saturday, a holiday that honors children. There will be Mexican food, crafts, music and dance performances and more to celebrate children all over the world. Click here for more information.

