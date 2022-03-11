Barbie makes her U.S. debut during this week in history

It was on this week in history that the first Barbie doll went on display at the American Toy Fair in New York City.

It was March 9, 1959 when the 11-inch doll with blonde hair made her official U.S. debut.

She would become the first mass-produced toy doll in the country with adult features.

Barbie was actually modeled after a doll named Lilli, which was based on a German comic strip character.

More than one billion Barbie dolls have been sold around the world. Barbie has become a role model for many young girls to help inspire their career choices.

Barbie has done everything from teaching and nursing to being a CEO and an astronaut.

