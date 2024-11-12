Barlow & Co. wants to simplify the art of sourdough

Sourdough is such a craze right now, but it's intimidating and overwhelming to some. That's why Barlow & Co. wants to make it fun!

Michelle Newman joined us with "Sourdough 101".

Michelle says the beginning of sourdough is called starter, leaven or natural yeast. Your starter will be in an active or inactive state.

Unless you are are baking with it, your starter stays in the fridge with a lid.

It will accumulate "hooch", a dark liquid layer on the top. Don't worry, your starter is not dead, that's actually alcohol.

You want it to get to a thick pancake batter consistency.

An inactive starter can be thrown away or used in other recipes, but not for bread.

You can learn more at barlowandcowoodwork.com.

