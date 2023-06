Whether you're packing a picnic of treats to take with you for the 4th of July fireworks show, or having a backyard barbecue, Base Camp Treats can help you take it up a notch!

And, now Base Camp Treats has a monthly subscription box so you can keep the taste of adventure going all summer long.

Melissa from Base Camp Treats joined us with a look at the boxes.

She says there are a lot of perks like free shipping, free merch and mystery treats.

You can learn more at basecamptreats.com.