Base Camp Treats recently won "Most Creative Dessert" at Sugar High

Base Camp Treats
Base Camp Treats won an award at Sugar High, and they have yummy Valentine's Day treats.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 16:04:59-05

Base Camp Treats takes your favorite candy, fruit, veggies and more and freeze dries them so you can eat them anywhere, anytime.

Melissa Nehring, owner of Base Camp Treats, joined us with some Valentine's Day treats.

They recently took home the "Most Creative Dessert" award from the Sugar High festival.

And, Melissa also was recently awarded a grant with Weber State University.

She joined us with ideas for Valentine's Day treats including crushed up chocolate covered strawberries as popcorn topping and sandwich cookies dipped in crushed strawberries.

You can order your freeze dried treats at basecamptreats.com and even get in on subscription boxes!

Plus when you order online with code FOXFREE, you'll get a freebie!

