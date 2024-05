Sara Peters started her company Batch because she loves baking fresh chocolate chip cookies.

She says the cookies are a classic homemade comfort food that makes for a special treat.

Batch is a small company, Sara runs it out of her home and you can currently buy them at Fox Shop & Market twice as well.

She also takes orders from home on her website and goes to pop-up stores and markets too.

For more information find her at batch-cookies.com and on Instagram @sarasbatch.