Battling Endometriosis at MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital

DRAPER, Utah – Endometriosis affects approximately 10 percent of women and over 176 million patients worldwide. It is often a painful condition with multiple presentations that can also result in infertility. Utah women are no exception to the painful diagnosis.

Dr. Jeff Arrington, with Lone Peak Hospital, is known as an outspoken Endometriosis advocate, expert Endometriosis excision surgeon, and advanced Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery specialist. Dr. Arrington joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Tuesday to discuss surgeries offered at the Draper facility.

Since the early days of his Fellowship training, Dr. Arrington has continued to challenge his knowledge and surgical skills to help patients with “hopeless” cases of Endometriosis disease. He understands the frustration, hopelessness and fear that so many patients have experienced as a result of Endometriosis – and is prepared to help.

Dr. Arrington realizes the importance of recognizing that patients with known or suspected Endometriosis are more than just “pain patients” or “fertility patients.” Patients with Endometriosis often struggle with both.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where cells that are similar to the lining of the uterus are found outside of the uterus. By definition, Endometriosis occurs outside of the uterus. These cells grow on the lining of the pelvic and abdominal areas, on body organs such as the intestine, appendix, bladder, diaphragm and even the lung on occasion. In fact, Endometriosis has been found just about anywhere in the body.

The symptoms of Endometriosis affect multiple areas of a patient’s life: social, interpersonal relationships, family dreams and planning, education, occupation, and many others. It is critical for providers to consider all aspects when discussing options and help the patient decide on the appropriate treatment.

Symptoms of Endometriosis include:

· Chronic pelvic pain

· Heavy bleeding during or between periods

· Infertility

· Bloating or nausea

· Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

· Lower back pain

· Fatigue

· Depression or anxiety

Symptoms often improve after menopause, but not always.

Warning signs and risk factors for Endometriosis include a family history of Endometriosis, the use of birth control pills or hormones for controlling period pain, and missing school during the teen years due to period pain.

Endometriosis can be treated at Lone Peak Hospital using Dynamic Ultrasound.

“We can detect signs of advanced disease and watch for progression or worsening. That way if we see advanced Endometriosis or start to see changes, we can act on it before it gets bad,” Dr. Arrington explained. “Having a multidisciplinary center focused on removal of Endometriosis limits a patient’s risk of needing another surgery to less than 20%. Eighty percent are one and done.”

Oftentimes, Dr. Arrington says, physicians focus only on pain control when Endometriosis is concerned, rather than a combination of issues, including the impact Endometriosis has on fertility.

“When a physician focuses only on pain, especially as a young patient, it leaves patients at risk for progression and worse fertility issues,” Dr. Arrington added.

Dr. Jeff Arrington at Lone Peak Hospital

Dr. Jeff Arrington was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. Dr. Arrington graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin. During medical school, he found an affinity for minimally invasive, laparoscopic surgery and was drawn to Obstetrics & Gynecology after completing his medical school rotations. He was given an honorary membership to the AAGL for excellency in minimally invasive surgery during his third year of residency. He was also recently elected to serve as the Vice-Chair of the AAGL Endometriosis/Reproductive Surgery Special Interest Group (SIG).

After graduating residency, Dr. Arrington had the incredible honor to study under the internationally renowned surgeon, C.Y. Liu, MD. He spent a year operating side by side with one of the pioneers of gynecologic laparoscopy and during his Fellowship, Dr. Arrington gained experience with all types of advanced laparoscopic procedures including but not limited to hysterectomy, pelvic prolapse, fibroid surgery and surgical excision of endometriosis.

