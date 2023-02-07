Be a Heart BAKER this Valentine's Day

Don't be a heart breaker this Valentine's Day... Be a HEART BAKER!

The Papa Murphy's HeartBaker is the original heart shaped pizza – They have been selling it for 30+ years!

Available February 1 through Feb 14th with both a Cheese and Pepperoni option.

The HeartBaker is topped with mounds of fresh grated cheese and loads of pepperoni.

Premium quality pizza that is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven.

The large HeartBaker pizza is specially priced at $11.

Add a cookie dough to a large Heartbaker pizza for a "Sweetheart of a Deal" for only $14.

Beat the rush and order on Monday, Feb. 13th and put in your fridge to bake on Tuesdays.

Papa Murphy's pizzas are made with only the freshest ingredients; their dough is made from scratch, and you serve it when it's right out of the oven and piping hot.

Papa Murphy's caters to dietary needs with their gluten free crust, dairy free cheese, and crustless pizzas.

You can order your pizza at papamurphys.com or through the Papa Murphy's app for quick pick up at the store.

Looking for a discount?! See what's on special and get great deals at Utahpapamurphyscoupons.com PLUS in honor of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9th guests can get 25% off $25 purchase with code PZDAY23.