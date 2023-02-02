Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Be a part of something amazing - the Emergency Crisis Response Team

Emergency Crisis Respond Team
Members of a congregation in Heber are practicing what they preach.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 15:51:50-05

A local church congregation is really practicing what they preach. The Mountain Life Church, has a Emergency Crisis Response Team.

It was founded by the church in Park City when Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana. Members of the church went to help victims.

Since then, volunteers have deployed to various crisis across the United States.

Now they're expanding to the church's Heber location.

Anyone's invited to come and learn about it on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Immediately following the 11am service there will be a question-and-answer session as well as chili and cornbread to enjoy.

For more information please visit mvfchurch.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere