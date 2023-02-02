Be a part of something amazing - the Emergency Crisis Response Team

A local church congregation is really practicing what they preach. The Mountain Life Church, has a Emergency Crisis Response Team.

It was founded by the church in Park City when Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana. Members of the church went to help victims.

Since then, volunteers have deployed to various crisis across the United States.

Now they're expanding to the church's Heber location.

Anyone's invited to come and learn about it on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Immediately following the 11am service there will be a question-and-answer session as well as chili and cornbread to enjoy.

For more information please visit mvfchurch.com.