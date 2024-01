Honu wants to help workout gear be comfortable whether you're at the gym, playing golf or grocery shopping. In fact, their slogan is "Get Up and Go". Just find a way to move your body!

They make premium quality clothing without the premium price tag.

Their line includes shorts, joggers, hoodies, sweaters, backpacks and sunglasses.

They are Utah-based, but expanding across the United States this year.

You can find all of the styles at honuwear.com.