"Be Here Now" is the final show of the season for PYGmalion Productions

PYGmalion Productions is a Salt Lake City-based theater group that produces plays that reflects issues, concerns and shared experiences in the lives of women.

Their final show of the season will be "Be Here Now", a play that takes the audience along for the ride with a woman who experiences everything from deep depression to extreme joy.

She must decide whether it's better to live a short, joyful life, or risk a lifetime of misery.

You can see the play from May 2 to 17, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.

To get tickets and learn more visit PYGmalionproductions.com.