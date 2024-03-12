Be sure to wear your green! Here's this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Here are some family-friendly events that parents and kids can enjoy together this week.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are in town on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the Delta Center. This exhibition team combines athleticism, theater, entertainment and comedy in their unique style of play. Click here for more information.

The 2024 SheTech Explorer Day is on Thursday, March 14, 2024, better known as "Pi Day". More than 3,000 high school-aged girls will be at the Mountain America Expo Center where they will directly connect with mentors and role models in the tech industry. Click here for more information.

On Friday, March 15, 2024 you can hop a train and take a trip to "Ireland". It's the St. Paddy's Day Train at Heber Valley Railroad. On board you'll enjoy live music, singing, and fun and games that are all family friendly. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, it's the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Celebration in downtown Salt Lake City at The Gateway. There are all kinds of activities for kids including clowns, balloon artists and face painters. Click here for more information.

South Jordan is having a 5k and Kids' Fun Run on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Oquirrh Shadows Park. Be sure to wear your green and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by getting some exercise. Click here for more information.

Dash for the Gold this weekend in Vineyard! The city is having a race for kids and one for adults too on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Get a real golden dollar coin if you beat the race leprechaun to the finish line! Click here for more information.

The city of Price is getting in on the festive mood with a Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Be sure to wear green so you won't get pinched and bring a camping chair to stake out your spot along Main Street. Click here for more information.

You also have the chance to see a porcupine in the wild on Saturday at a Porcupine Viewing Day at Ouray National Wildlife Refuge in Uintah County. Click here for more information.

The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 2024 at the Mountain America Expo center. The expo involves demos, products and an area just for kids! Click here for more information.

If you like snakes lizards, amphibians and arachnids — here's an expo for you! The Reptilian Nation Expo is on Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.

