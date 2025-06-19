Be the "star" at your next party with these Blueberry Nutella Pastry Stars

Want to be the "star" of your next party? Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, says she has the recipe for you!

Ruthie joined us with how to make her Blueberry Nutella Pastry Stars.

Ingredients



1 sheet puff pastry dough

4-5 tablespoons Nutella Hazelnut Spread

18 fresh blueberries

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 egg white+1 teaspoon water

1 sheet parchment paper

1 mini star cookie cutter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper or coat with cooking spray; set aside.

Defrost pastry dough according to package directions, unroll, cut out stars with cookie cutter, place on prepared sheet.

In small container whisk with a fork egg white and 1 teaspoon water; using a pastry brush apply light coat of egg wash to each star.

Bake 7-8 minutes or until puffed up and golden brown.

Remove from oven and cool.

When ready to serve pipe 1/2 teaspoon Nutella on the center of each star, top with a fresh blueberry, and a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

*stars can be baked off up to a day ahead and kept in an airtight container

Find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.