"Beadology" started with just $1 and a school project

Beadology lets you create your own jewelry with beads and charms.

It's a perfect spot for date nights, girls' night out, kids' parties (ages 4 and 5 and up) and more!

Maysen Minor is the owner of Beadology and says she started the business with just $1 as a school project.

Now there's a brick and mortar location in The Shops at Riverwoods where customers get to pick from hundreds of beads and charms.

They offer workshops for small groups and parties for groups of eight to 18 people.

Maysen says the favorite part about her store is seeing people's reactions to putting on their jewelry.

And, right now people are coming in to make Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets too.

