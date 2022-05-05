Bean & Cheese Burritos & Authentic Horchata by Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's joined us in the kitchen with two recipes for Cinco de Mayo.

Bean & Cheese Burritos

Ingredients

15 (8 in.) flour tortillas

2 (15 oz.) cans refried beans

1 c. heavy cream

1 tbsp. oil

1 small onion, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. Tajin seasoning mix

2 c. red or green taco sauce

2 c. shredded Mexican mix cheese

Salsa and sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. Heat a pot over medium heat. Add the oil to the pot. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute.

2. Add the refried beans, cream, and the Tajin and stir to cook until the mixture is smooth and is warm.

3. Place about ¼ c. of the bean mixture on a tortilla. Next add a little taco sauce, and then sprinkle on some cheese. Fold in the sides and roll into a burrito.

4. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan fold side down. Spray the tops of the burritos with non-stick spray and then place them in the oven to bake 12-15 minutes or until they are warmed through and beginning to brown. Enjoy with salsa and sour cream.

Authentic Horchata

Ingredients

1 c. white rice

½ c. sliced almonds

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

12 oz. can evaporated milk

1 ½ c. milk

1 c. sugar

1 liter cold water

Directions

1. Place the rice, cinnamon stick broken in half, and the almonds in a bowl. Cover with water and soak overnight or at least 5 hours.

2. Strain the water from the rice mixture. Place the rice mixture in a blender with the evaporated milk. Blend until smooth. Strain the mixture through cheese cloth or a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher. Stir in the sugar, milk, and vanilla. Stir in a liter of cold water.

3. Serve in a glass with a little ice. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.