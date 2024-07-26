Watch Now
"Bear" is more like a Teddy Bear, and he's pretty rare!

Let's Find Bear a Home!
Take a look at this Merle Pomeranian. He would love a new forever home!
Our Pet of the Week is Bear, a Merle Pomeranian, which is pretty rare, and usually the dogs are expensive.

But, Bear is only $450, and he comes neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Bear is two-years-old and loves to play and cuddle.

He'd love to have a playmate and is good with kids, dogs and cats.

Bear is small, under 15 pounds and is full grown.

He only barks when he needs to be let out.

Pomeranians do need to be groomed, and they do shed, but Bear loves his "spa days".

If you'd like to adopt Bear, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

