"Beast from the East" is all about "sandwichery".

"Beast from the East" is a sandwich shop that first launched our of the kitchen at Cruzr's Saloon and has now opened a brick-and-mortar location on the corner of 17th South and Main in Salt Lake City.

Kristopher Davis and his wife Megan opened the new location to offer a family-friendly dining experience while also allowing guests to enjoy their sandwiches in a bar setting. The new location connects to Manny's Neighborhood bar.

The menu focuses on fresh ingredients, simple flavor combinations, fast service and host sandwiches with generous portions.

Kris lives by the motto "don't overthink it — simple is better." Many signature sandwiches were created organically through experimentation.

The name "Beast From The East" came to Kris during a long car ride when he woke up from a deep sleep and told his wife he would one day own a shop called "Beast From The East Sandwichery." The name is inspired by the New Jersey Devil, a legendary creature said to haunt the Pine Barrens, symbolizing East Coast grit and folklore.

You can learn more at Beastfromtheeastsandwichery.com and follow them on Instagram @Beastfromtheeast_subs.