Beat The Drought! Try Xeriscape

Help Utah's drought and consider Xeriscape.

Morgan Saxton spoke with the General Manager Jeff Moore of the Sunset location to learn more about how to get started.

He recommends to prep the ground first.

"We carry a wide variety," he said. "Everything from the weed guard, to the shovels and levels to make your project perfect."

The next step is to add stone.

They offer crushed stone in bright red, or gray. "You can add river rock, or small beach pebbles. All of these options can cover a large amount of area at a minimal cost."

American Stone carries an array of boulders in either matching or contrasting colors.

"We not only provide the stone, but we can provide custom cutting and drilling services as well."

They have what you need whether you're replacing something as small as a flower garden or a great start to your water conservation project.

"To be truly water wise, replace a whole section of your lawn by providing pathways that lead to outdoor water features like an Aquascape pond or a stone bench under a tree."

There are professionals on hand to help you find exactly what you are looking for.

