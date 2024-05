The same great family business but evolving with the times. Master Muffler is now Master AutoTech!

Owner, Brian Everill and the Ogden location owner Mike Ball joined us with why NOW is the time to make sure your vehicle's air conditioning system is working.

They are offering an A/C Special for $99 (r134a only) and with that comes up to 2 lb. of refrigerant starting on May 20, 2024!

You can find their locations on their website masterauto.techand also follow them on Instagram.