Beautiful fall colors and delicious food at a discount in Park City this October

This October you can enjoy the beautiful fall colors in Park City, and delicious menu offerings from local eateries at a special price.

The Park City Area Restaurant Association's Dine About is happening October 1-31, 2024.

Every restaurant participating has a special meal, and Jenny Hardman stopped by the Deer Valley Café to see their meal this year.

You can get Butternut Squash Soup and a Brie and Apple Sandwich combo for just $20.

Deer Valley Cafe is at 1375 Deer Valley Drive, it's right as you enter the resort.

They offer breakfast and lunch and have a cute indoor space and a big patio too.

In addition to food, the café offers lattes, and right now you can get seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint.

People come to Deer Valley year round for the food and the views.

You can learn more at DeerValley.com and see all the restaurants taking part in Dine About at parkcityrestaurants.com.

