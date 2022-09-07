Beauty and Wellness week at City Creek Center

This week, City Creek Center is celebrating beauty and wellness - inside and out with their Beauty and Wellness week plus lots of events happening on Saturday, September 10th.

Albion and Nordstrom will kick-off the day with outdoor fitness events beginning at 9 a.m by the fountains.

Liz Findlay, owner of Albion, showed off some of their cute new outfits just in time for the big week!

Following the fitness classes, guests can enjoy a live floral photo wall perfect for Instagram, luxury swag, custom cookies, and drinks.

Jess Toolson, CEO and Founder of Mixhers, will be at the fountains with samples of her supplement drinks for women.

Guests can also participate in a series of activities hosted by Sephora, Nordstrom, Albion, Macy’s, Fabletics, and many more! Activities include makeup application for glowing skin, personal stretching consultations, face massages, beauty tips, health tips, and samples!

For more information go to shopcitycreekcenter.com