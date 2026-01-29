"Becky Nurse of Salem" is coming to PYGmalion Theatre Company

PYGmalion Theatre Company will continue its 2025/2026 season with "Becky Nurse of Salem" on stage from February 6 to 21, 2026 at the Rose Wagner for Performing Arts in downtown Salt Lake City.

The play follows Becky a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem.

It's subtitled "After the Witches, a Comedy about a Tragedy" follows her journey looking for love and redemption through "spells, pills and a bartender named Bob".

"Becky Nurse of Salem" premiered in 2019 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA, then had its off-Broadway premiere in 2022 at Lincoln Center Theater.

You can get your tickets now at saltlakecountyarts.org/events/becky-nurse-of-salem.

