Become a Physical Therapist Assistant in less than 2 years at Provo College.

If you are looking to start and advance your career in the healthcare and nursing fields, Provo College may be the place for you.

Provo College, founded in 1984, offers student-centered training and education for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant.

Their Physical Therapist Assistant facility features modern classrooms and 2 newly updated skills labs areas that include modality stations, adaptive devices, traction tables, parallel bars, balance training equipment, mat tables and fitness equipment.

The PTA program offers a flexible learning format with a blend of virtual and on-campus instruction and can be completed in less than 2 years. Students are involved in hands-on tasks in the skills labs and get real hands-on experience in their clinicals.

Their PTA program has a 2-year average graduation rate of 90% and a 94% employment rate within 1 year of graduation.

Provo College accepts up to 40 students a year and the next PTA start is May 6th 2024.

Provo College is located in Provo, UT with sister campuses at Eagle Gate College in Murray and Layton, Utah as well as Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

For more information visit provocollege.edu