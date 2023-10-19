Beef Enchilada Skillet recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff recipe for a Beef Enchilada Skillet.

Ingredients:



1 Tbsp. cooking oil

1 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 taco seasoning packet + 1/4 c. water

2 Tbsp. ketchup

15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

10 oz. can dried tomatoes and green chilies

1/2 c. queso fresco, crumbled

1 c. frozen corn

2 (10 oz.) cans enchilada sauce

12 (6 in.) white corn tortillas

8 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 c. queso fresco, crumbled for garnish

Chopped green onion for garnish

Sour cream for garnish

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a large, non-stick skillet, over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, onion, salt and pepper. Crumble the beef as it browns. Drain the excess fat. Return the beef to the pan and add the taco seasoning, water, and ketchup. Stir to combine. Transfer the beef mixture to a bowl and set aside. Return the skillet to the heat.

2. Lower the heat to medium then add the diced tomatoes and green chiles, along with the black beans and corn. Add 1 can of the enchilada sauce and stir to combine. Layer 6 of the tortillas on top of the sauce, followed by half of the beef mixture. Sprinkle on half of the cheese.

3. Add on the last 6 tortillas followed by the rest of the beef mixture. Pour over the second can of enchilada sauce, followed by the rest of the shredded cheese. Place a tight fitting lid on top and allow to cook 10 minutes or until the tortillas are soft and the cheese is melty.

4. Serve immediately by scooping out a portion. Garnish with some crumbled queso fresco, chopped green onion, sour cream and maybe some salsa. Enjoy!

