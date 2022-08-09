Beef Lo Mein recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Beef Lo Mein.

For the Beef:

1-2 lbs. flank steak, cut thin

2 tsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. sly sauce

2 tsp. canola oil

1/2 tsp. baking soda

For the Stir Fry:

1 lb. lo mein noodles, dry

1 Tbsp. + 1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 c. mushrooms, sliced

2 c. shredded cabbage

1/4 c. shredded carrot

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 c. snap peas

3 green onions, chopped

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

For the Sauce:

2 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed

1/4 c. soy sauce

1/4 c. oyster sauce

1/2 tsp. white pepper

1 Tbsp. mirin

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

Directions

1. In a bowl, prepare the beef by tossing the beef with the cornstarch and baking soda. Add the soy sauce and canola oil and mix to combine. Set aside.

2. Prepare the noodles cooking 1 minute less than the package directions. Drain, place in a bowl, toss with a little oil, cover with plastic and set aside.

3. Whisk all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and set aside. Heat a wok over med-high heat. Add 1 tbsp. of the oil. When the oil is hot, add the beef and toss to cook 3-4 minutes. Remove the beef to a plate.

4. Add the second tablespoon of oil to the wok. Add the mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, and bell pepper. Toss to cook 2-3 minutes. Add the snap peas, the cooked beef and noodles to the wok. Add the sauce and then toss to cook 1 more minute. Serve warm garnished with green onion and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

