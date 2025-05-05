Beef Samosas with Green Curry Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Beef Samosas with Green Curry Sauce.

For the Samosas:



Frying oil as needed

12 raw tortillas

3/4 c. water plus 1/4 c. flour

1 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. ginger paste

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. garam masala

1/4 tsp. turmeric

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 small onion, minced

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 serrano chili, seeded & minced

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

For the Curry Sauce:

2 bunches cilantro leaves

2 serrano chilis, seeds removed

1/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. ginger paste

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. white vinegar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 c. water

Directions

1. Make the sauce by adding all of the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add to a bowl and set aside for later.

2. Make the samosa filling by adding a bit of oil to a skillet over medium high heat. Add the ground beef, onion, garlic, ginger, and serrano chili. Crumble the beef as it cooks. Once browned, remove any excess fat. Stir in the cayenne, garam masala, turmeric, salt, lemon juice and cilantro. Once fully combined remove from the heat.

3. Heat around 3 inches of oil in a pot over medium high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the heat to 350 degrees. Mix together the flour and water in a small bowl to form a paste.

4. Cut a raw tortilla in half and brush some of the flour paste along the straight side of the tortilla. Fold each corner up toward the center top of the tortilla one side at a time to form a cone. Press the edges together to make sure the cone sticks together. Fill the cone with the meat mixture. Brush some of the paste along the top edges of the cone to seal it shut. This process will get easier as you do a few more. Place the sealed samosas on a plate or sheet pan. Repeat this process to make the rest of the samosas.

5. Carefully lower the samosas into the hot oil and fry 3-5 minutes flipping often to brown them on all sides. Hold them on a rack in a sheet pan while you cook the rest. Serve warm with the green curry sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.