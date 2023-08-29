Beef Satay with Thai Peanut Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Beef Satay with Thai Peanut Sauce

For the Satay:

1-2 lb. flank steak

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1/4 c. vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. Sriracha

1/4 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

Cooked Jasmine rice and lime wedges to serve

For Peanut Sauce:

1 Tbsp. red curry paste

3/4 c. coconut milk

1/4 c. creamy peanut butter

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. rice vinegar

1/4 water as needed to thin

Directions

Place the steak into the freezer about 30 minutes to firm up. Slice it across the grain into ¼ inch strips. Place the steak strips in a zipper bag along with the fish sauce, soy sauce, oil, sriracha, brown sugar, cilantro, and green onions. Press the air out, zip it shut, and place it in the fridge at least 1 hour. Combine all the peanut sauce ingredients, besides the water, in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until it all comes together to a simmer. Add water as necessary to thin the sauce to your desired consistency. Remove from the heat and set aside. Heat a grill over medium-high heat. Weave the steak strips individually onto skewers. Once the grill is hot, add the skewers and cook until they are charred on all sides, approximately 3-4 minutes per side. Serve the skewers warm over jasmine sauce drizzled with sauce. Enjoy!

